710 Oxford Square Dr

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Silver Spring. This home has a spacious living and dining room with laminate hardwood floors. The galley kitchen has updated cabinetry offering plenty of storage and stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom is carpeted and has plenty of natural light. Enjoy immediate walk out access to the backyard from the lower level of the home, which is fully finished.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



