Cloverly, MD
710 Oxford Square Dr
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

710 Oxford Square Dr

710 Oxford Square Drive · No Longer Available
Cloverly
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Furnished Apartments
710 Oxford Square Drive, Cloverly, MD 20904

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Silver Spring. This home has a spacious living and dining room with laminate hardwood floors. The galley kitchen has updated cabinetry offering plenty of storage and stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom is carpeted and has plenty of natural light. Enjoy immediate walk out access to the backyard from the lower level of the home, which is fully finished.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

(RLNE5004016)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 710 Oxford Square Dr have any available units?
710 Oxford Square Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cloverly, MD.
What amenities does 710 Oxford Square Dr have?
Some of 710 Oxford Square Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 Oxford Square Dr currently offering any rent specials?
710 Oxford Square Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Oxford Square Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 Oxford Square Dr is pet friendly.
Does 710 Oxford Square Dr offer parking?
No, 710 Oxford Square Dr does not offer parking.
Does 710 Oxford Square Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Oxford Square Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Oxford Square Dr have a pool?
No, 710 Oxford Square Dr does not have a pool.
Does 710 Oxford Square Dr have accessible units?
No, 710 Oxford Square Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Oxford Square Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 Oxford Square Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 Oxford Square Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 Oxford Square Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
