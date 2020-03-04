14800 BIRCH SPRINGS COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Large Colonial with gleaming Hardwood Floors, . Separate Dining room. Family room with Wood burning Fireplace. off BRAND NEW RENOVATED kitchen . Plenty of living space Huge front and back level Yard,. Finished lower level w/rec room and au-pair suite complete with full bath . Conveniently located in the heart of the Silver Spring suburbs close to 495 Beltway, the ICC 200 and Buss to Metro. Easy commute to Baltimore. and DC. Large Deck off Kitchen and the Family Room., 2 car garage, Show and rent it today.