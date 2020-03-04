All apartments in Cloverly
14800 BIRCH SPRINGS COURT
Last updated March 4 2020 at 2:23 PM

14800 BIRCH SPRINGS COURT

14800 Birch Spring Court · No Longer Available
Location

14800 Birch Spring Court, Cloverly, MD 20905

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Large Colonial with gleaming Hardwood Floors, . Separate Dining room. Family room with Wood burning Fireplace. off BRAND NEW RENOVATED kitchen . Plenty of living space Huge front and back level Yard,. Finished lower level w/rec room and au-pair suite complete with full bath . Conveniently located in the heart of the Silver Spring suburbs close to 495 Beltway, the ICC 200 and Buss to Metro. Easy commute to Baltimore. and DC. Large Deck off Kitchen and the Family Room., 2 car garage, Show and rent it today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14800 BIRCH SPRINGS COURT have any available units?
14800 BIRCH SPRINGS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cloverly, MD.
What amenities does 14800 BIRCH SPRINGS COURT have?
Some of 14800 BIRCH SPRINGS COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14800 BIRCH SPRINGS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14800 BIRCH SPRINGS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14800 BIRCH SPRINGS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 14800 BIRCH SPRINGS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cloverly.
Does 14800 BIRCH SPRINGS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 14800 BIRCH SPRINGS COURT offers parking.
Does 14800 BIRCH SPRINGS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14800 BIRCH SPRINGS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14800 BIRCH SPRINGS COURT have a pool?
No, 14800 BIRCH SPRINGS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 14800 BIRCH SPRINGS COURT have accessible units?
No, 14800 BIRCH SPRINGS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14800 BIRCH SPRINGS COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 14800 BIRCH SPRINGS COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14800 BIRCH SPRINGS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14800 BIRCH SPRINGS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

