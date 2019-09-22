14713 LAURELWOOD LANE

Amenities

Fantastic brick faced colonial is sought after Fairland Acres. This updated large corner lot colonial is ready for you to move right in! Open floor plan with main level laundry, tons of natural light, luxury vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs offers 4 large bedrooms and 2 large bathrooms including an updated owners on-suite w/ large walk-in closet. Large partially finished walkup basement with pool table and an extremely private, fully fenced backyard just waiting for you.