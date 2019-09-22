All apartments in Cloverly
Home
/
Cloverly, MD
/
14713 LAURELWOOD LANE
Last updated September 22 2019 at 7:26 AM

14713 LAURELWOOD LANE

14713 Laurelwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14713 Laurelwood Lane, Cloverly, MD 20905

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool table
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool table
Fantastic brick faced colonial is sought after Fairland Acres. This updated large corner lot colonial is ready for you to move right in! Open floor plan with main level laundry, tons of natural light, luxury vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs offers 4 large bedrooms and 2 large bathrooms including an updated owners on-suite w/ large walk-in closet. Large partially finished walkup basement with pool table and an extremely private, fully fenced backyard just waiting for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14713 LAURELWOOD LANE have any available units?
14713 LAURELWOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cloverly, MD.
What amenities does 14713 LAURELWOOD LANE have?
Some of 14713 LAURELWOOD LANE's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14713 LAURELWOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
14713 LAURELWOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14713 LAURELWOOD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 14713 LAURELWOOD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cloverly.
Does 14713 LAURELWOOD LANE offer parking?
No, 14713 LAURELWOOD LANE does not offer parking.
Does 14713 LAURELWOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14713 LAURELWOOD LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14713 LAURELWOOD LANE have a pool?
No, 14713 LAURELWOOD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 14713 LAURELWOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 14713 LAURELWOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 14713 LAURELWOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14713 LAURELWOOD LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14713 LAURELWOOD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14713 LAURELWOOD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
