Last updated January 20 2020 at 6:10 AM

14416 CANTRELL ROAD

14416 Cantrell Road · No Longer Available
Location

14416 Cantrell Road, Cloverly, MD 20905

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NO SHOWINGS ON SATURDAY (JANUARY 18TH) & SUNDAY (JANUARY 19TH). Well-maintained & updated home with hardwood floors throughout main and upper levels, beautiful tile floors at entrance, kitchen, and basement. It is located at a quite neighborhood with friendly neighbors. Roof was replaced in 2018 and hot water tank was replaced in 2019. And major upgrades in 2017 including kitchen with granite countertop, HVAC system, and all bathrooms. Potential renters must have good credit scores, sufficient income, and past rental history. This property is also listed for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14416 CANTRELL ROAD have any available units?
14416 CANTRELL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cloverly, MD.
What amenities does 14416 CANTRELL ROAD have?
Some of 14416 CANTRELL ROAD's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14416 CANTRELL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
14416 CANTRELL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14416 CANTRELL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 14416 CANTRELL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cloverly.
Does 14416 CANTRELL ROAD offer parking?
No, 14416 CANTRELL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 14416 CANTRELL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14416 CANTRELL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14416 CANTRELL ROAD have a pool?
No, 14416 CANTRELL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 14416 CANTRELL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 14416 CANTRELL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 14416 CANTRELL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 14416 CANTRELL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14416 CANTRELL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14416 CANTRELL ROAD has units with air conditioning.

