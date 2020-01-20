14416 CANTRELL ROAD

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

NO SHOWINGS ON SATURDAY (JANUARY 18TH) & SUNDAY (JANUARY 19TH). Well-maintained & updated home with hardwood floors throughout main and upper levels, beautiful tile floors at entrance, kitchen, and basement. It is located at a quite neighborhood with friendly neighbors. Roof was replaced in 2018 and hot water tank was replaced in 2019. And major upgrades in 2017 including kitchen with granite countertop, HVAC system, and all bathrooms. Potential renters must have good credit scores, sufficient income, and past rental history. This property is also listed for sale.