Clinton, MD
9807 QUIET BROOK LN
Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:15 AM

9807 QUIET BROOK LN

9807 Quiet Brook Lane · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9807 Quiet Brook Lane, Clinton, MD 20735

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
Picture Perfect--Inside and Out! This lovely 4 bedroom, 3 full, updated bath home shines from top to bottom! 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths on the upper level and another bedroom and full bath on the finished lower level plus...a media room! The sleek black kitchen has a table nook and opens to the large living and dining area with access to the rear deck. Enjoy extra outdoor living space with deck, patio and beautifully landscaped fenced rear yard. Can't beat the location either...quiet, sought-after community so close to commuter routes and Metro plus shopping and dining! Just a 15 minute drive to DC. Amenity rich neighborhood includes pool, jogging/walking trails, community center, tot lots, tennis--all included in the monthly rent! This home is a beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9807 QUIET BROOK LN have any available units?
9807 QUIET BROOK LN has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9807 QUIET BROOK LN have?
Some of 9807 QUIET BROOK LN's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9807 QUIET BROOK LN currently offering any rent specials?
9807 QUIET BROOK LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9807 QUIET BROOK LN pet-friendly?
No, 9807 QUIET BROOK LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 9807 QUIET BROOK LN offer parking?
Yes, 9807 QUIET BROOK LN does offer parking.
Does 9807 QUIET BROOK LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9807 QUIET BROOK LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9807 QUIET BROOK LN have a pool?
Yes, 9807 QUIET BROOK LN has a pool.
Does 9807 QUIET BROOK LN have accessible units?
No, 9807 QUIET BROOK LN does not have accessible units.
Does 9807 QUIET BROOK LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 9807 QUIET BROOK LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9807 QUIET BROOK LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 9807 QUIET BROOK LN does not have units with air conditioning.
