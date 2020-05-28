9807 QUIET BROOK LN

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool media room tennis court

Picture Perfect--Inside and Out! This lovely 4 bedroom, 3 full, updated bath home shines from top to bottom! 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths on the upper level and another bedroom and full bath on the finished lower level plus...a media room! The sleek black kitchen has a table nook and opens to the large living and dining area with access to the rear deck. Enjoy extra outdoor living space with deck, patio and beautifully landscaped fenced rear yard. Can't beat the location either...quiet, sought-after community so close to commuter routes and Metro plus shopping and dining! Just a 15 minute drive to DC. Amenity rich neighborhood includes pool, jogging/walking trails, community center, tot lots, tennis--all included in the monthly rent! This home is a beauty!