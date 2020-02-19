8403 Kittama Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry parking air conditioning some paid utils internet access

Basement Apartment with Private Entrance in Upscale Community. Featuring Two Bedrooms with work desks, Full Kitchen with seating, Washer and Dryer, Sleep Sofa. 3 LED TVs with Roku streaming services and free WiFi, Full Bath with walk-in shower, individually controlled Heating and Air Conditioning. Minutes from shopping, restaurants, MGM Casino, National Harbor, Southern Maryland Hospital, Joint Base Andrews and I-95. Parking for 1 car allowed - street parking for additional cars. No smoking inside the apartment. No pets allowed. Uber transportation services are available.