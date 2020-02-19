All apartments in Clinton
Location

8403 Kittama Drive, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Basement Apartment with Private Entrance in Upscale Community. Featuring Two Bedrooms with work desks, Full Kitchen with seating, Washer and Dryer, Sleep Sofa. 3 LED TVs with Roku streaming services and free WiFi, Full Bath with walk-in shower, individually controlled Heating and Air Conditioning. Minutes from shopping, restaurants, MGM Casino, National Harbor, Southern Maryland Hospital, Joint Base Andrews and I-95. Parking for 1 car allowed - street parking for additional cars. No smoking inside the apartment. No pets allowed. Uber transportation services are available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8403 Kittama Dr have any available units?
8403 Kittama Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 8403 Kittama Dr have?
Some of 8403 Kittama Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8403 Kittama Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8403 Kittama Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8403 Kittama Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8403 Kittama Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 8403 Kittama Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8403 Kittama Dr offers parking.
Does 8403 Kittama Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8403 Kittama Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8403 Kittama Dr have a pool?
No, 8403 Kittama Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8403 Kittama Dr have accessible units?
No, 8403 Kittama Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8403 Kittama Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8403 Kittama Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8403 Kittama Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8403 Kittama Dr has units with air conditioning.
