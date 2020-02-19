8403 Kittama Dr

Amenities
Basement Apartment with Private Entrance in Upscale Community. Featuring Two Bedrooms with work desks, Full Kitchen with seating, Washer and Dryer, Sleep Sofa. 3 LED TVs with Roku streaming services and free WiFi, Full Bath with walk-in shower, individually controlled Heating and Air Conditioning. Minutes from shopping, restaurants, MGM Casino, National Harbor, Southern Maryland Hospital, Joint Base Andrews and I-95. Parking for 1 car allowed - street parking for additional cars. No smoking inside the apartment. No pets allowed. Uber transportation services are available.