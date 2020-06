Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious 3 level Townhouse featuring 3BR, 3FB, 1HB, living/dining combo, large kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances, kitchen nook, sunroom off kitchen with walk-out to deck with eating and sitting areas. MBR with walk-in closet and large bathroom, fully finished basement with walkout to patio and fenced in yard, laundry room and separate office space or bonus room. Great opportunity!