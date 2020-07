Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities

This beautiful brick three level townhouse is spacious and move in ready!~With three bedrooms, three and half baths. Open floor plan offers an eat-in kitchen with an Island, pantry, 42" cabinets, and Granite countertops. The owner's suite boasts walk-in closet & a full bath with a large soaking tub and new carpet throughout. The finished basement offers additional space & Washer & dryer. Conveniently located to Joint Base Andrews, DC, Beltway & Metro & more!!