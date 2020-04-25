All apartments in Clinton
Find more places like 3210 KIDDER ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clinton, MD
/
3210 KIDDER ROAD
Last updated April 25 2020 at 5:44 AM

3210 KIDDER ROAD

3210 Kidder Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clinton
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3210 Kidder Road, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
Spring your way into this beauty! You will be amazed by the character of this home. Step into the glamorous 2 story foyer with gorgeous wood flooring. A dining room fit for big family gatherings, and a living room that is filled with natural sunlight. As walk into the spacious family room with a toasty gas fireplace, great for those cold winter evenings. Enjoy the spacious backyard for summer BBQs, complete with a deck and patio. Finished basement with a rustic appeal, easy set up for a pool table and bar, or simply enjoy this area with the kids. As you wind down for the day, enjoy the comfort of each spacious bedroom, the huge master suite with his & her walk-in closets and spa bath is waiting for you! You will not regret viewing this home! QUALIFYING HOUSEHOLD INCOME 113K. NOT PETS, NO SMOKING IN UNIT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 KIDDER ROAD have any available units?
3210 KIDDER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 3210 KIDDER ROAD have?
Some of 3210 KIDDER ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 KIDDER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3210 KIDDER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 KIDDER ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3210 KIDDER ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 3210 KIDDER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3210 KIDDER ROAD offers parking.
Does 3210 KIDDER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3210 KIDDER ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 KIDDER ROAD have a pool?
No, 3210 KIDDER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3210 KIDDER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3210 KIDDER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 KIDDER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3210 KIDDER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3210 KIDDER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3210 KIDDER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Clinton 1 BedroomsClinton Apartments with Balcony
Clinton Apartments with GarageClinton Apartments with Gym
Clinton Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MD
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University