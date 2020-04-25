3210 KIDDER ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool table bbq/grill hot tub

Spring your way into this beauty! You will be amazed by the character of this home. Step into the glamorous 2 story foyer with gorgeous wood flooring. A dining room fit for big family gatherings, and a living room that is filled with natural sunlight. As walk into the spacious family room with a toasty gas fireplace, great for those cold winter evenings. Enjoy the spacious backyard for summer BBQs, complete with a deck and patio. Finished basement with a rustic appeal, easy set up for a pool table and bar, or simply enjoy this area with the kids. As you wind down for the day, enjoy the comfort of each spacious bedroom, the huge master suite with his & her walk-in closets and spa bath is waiting for you! You will not regret viewing this home! QUALIFYING HOUSEHOLD INCOME 113K. NOT PETS, NO SMOKING IN UNIT