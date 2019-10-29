All apartments in Clinton
2503 JOSEPH DRIVE
Last updated October 29 2019

2503 JOSEPH DRIVE

Location

2503 Joseph Drive, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice home freshly painted, new carpet, new windows. Bathrooms have all been remodeled. 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, rec room, living room, dining area and an additional room that may be used for an office

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

