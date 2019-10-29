Rent Calculator
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM
2503 JOSEPH DRIVE
2503 Joseph Drive
No Longer Available
Location
2503 Joseph Drive, Clinton, MD 20735
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice home freshly painted, new carpet, new windows. Bathrooms have all been remodeled. 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, rec room, living room, dining area and an additional room that may be used for an office
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2503 JOSEPH DRIVE have any available units?
2503 JOSEPH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clinton, MD
.
Is 2503 JOSEPH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2503 JOSEPH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 JOSEPH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2503 JOSEPH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clinton
.
Does 2503 JOSEPH DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2503 JOSEPH DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2503 JOSEPH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2503 JOSEPH DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 JOSEPH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2503 JOSEPH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2503 JOSEPH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2503 JOSEPH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 JOSEPH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2503 JOSEPH DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2503 JOSEPH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2503 JOSEPH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
