23540 Frederick Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

UPDATED Charming & Quirky Layout in Historic Clarksburg! - Kitchen Renovation in process .....If you seek Privacy this is the place! Tucked behind mature trees, this charming historic colonial has it all. Custom 3 bay car port, Need to park many cars - this is the place - rear deck overlooking original barn, adorable front porch with swing!! Beautifully renovated bathrooms - custom tub, vanity and flooring. Original hardwood plank flooring, exposed beams, so much character! Large loft space/bedroom, close to I-270 great commuter house for going north to Frederick or South to DC or Walter Reed NIH, large 1/2 acres fenced in yard. PETS welcome! This house has some quirks due to its construction, come with an open mind - propane Gas on property for Gas Heat.



