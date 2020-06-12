All apartments in Clarksburg
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:29 AM

23540 Frederick Rd

23540 Frederick Road · (240) 702-2600
Location

23540 Frederick Road, Clarksburg, MD 20871

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 23540 Frederick Rd · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1813 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
UPDATED Charming & Quirky Layout in Historic Clarksburg! - Kitchen Renovation in process .....If you seek Privacy this is the place! Tucked behind mature trees, this charming historic colonial has it all. Custom 3 bay car port, Need to park many cars - this is the place - rear deck overlooking original barn, adorable front porch with swing!! Beautifully renovated bathrooms - custom tub, vanity and flooring. Original hardwood plank flooring, exposed beams, so much character! Large loft space/bedroom, close to I-270 great commuter house for going north to Frederick or South to DC or Walter Reed NIH, large 1/2 acres fenced in yard. PETS welcome! This house has some quirks due to its construction, come with an open mind - propane Gas on property for Gas Heat.

(RLNE4412163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23540 Frederick Rd have any available units?
23540 Frederick Rd has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23540 Frederick Rd have?
Some of 23540 Frederick Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23540 Frederick Rd currently offering any rent specials?
23540 Frederick Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23540 Frederick Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 23540 Frederick Rd is pet friendly.
Does 23540 Frederick Rd offer parking?
Yes, 23540 Frederick Rd does offer parking.
Does 23540 Frederick Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23540 Frederick Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23540 Frederick Rd have a pool?
No, 23540 Frederick Rd does not have a pool.
Does 23540 Frederick Rd have accessible units?
No, 23540 Frederick Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 23540 Frederick Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 23540 Frederick Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23540 Frederick Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 23540 Frederick Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
