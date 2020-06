Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Come check out this updated, tucked away condo in a secured building! Features new carpeting and freshly painted! Hardwood flooring in the living and dining room! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and newer cabinetry! Close to the bus line and metro! Water & Sewer included in the monthly rent!