Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Bigger than it looks rambler in fantastic location close to D.C! Over 1,700 Sq/Ft on main level and over 1,400 partially finished Sq/Ft in basement! Beautiful original hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen, loads of storage space, bonus sunroom! This is a must see! Established neighborhood, close to metro.