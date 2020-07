Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$1700.00/mo, $1700.00 security deposit. This townhouse is situated off Chilium Rd. in West Hyattsville within proximity to West Hyattsville Metro and Fort Totten. Electric, gas, water are not included. Call Mhiret at 202-210-0748. Pets are allowed, either a cat of small dog. This upstairs unit has three bedrooms, den, full kitchen and one and half baths. There's also a washer and dryer available in the unit. Avail to move in Nov. 1st.