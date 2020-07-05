All apartments in Chevy Chase
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

The Fields of Bethesda

Open Now until 6pm
5079 Bradley Boulevard · (301) 761-5834
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5079 Bradley Boulevard, Chevy Chase, MD 20815

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5053-3 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,326

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7013-B · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Unit 7007-A · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Unit 7011-B · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Fields of Bethesda.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
business center
gym
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Now Offering In-Person Tours by Appointment Only! Face Masks Required. Newly Reduced Pricing on 2 Bedroom Apartments: For a Limited Time Starting at $1425! Income Restrictions Apply (see below). Contact Leasing Office for More Details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $15 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: German Sheppard, Akitas, Chow Terriers or Chow breed mixes, American, Bull Staff or Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman/Doberman Pinschers, Rottweiler, Wolf-Dog hybrid, Pitbull Terriers, Presa Canario
Parking Details: Open lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $60/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Fields of Bethesda have any available units?
The Fields of Bethesda has 18 units available starting at $1,326 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Fields of Bethesda have?
Some of The Fields of Bethesda's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Fields of Bethesda currently offering any rent specials?
The Fields of Bethesda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Fields of Bethesda pet-friendly?
Yes, The Fields of Bethesda is pet friendly.
Does The Fields of Bethesda offer parking?
Yes, The Fields of Bethesda offers parking.
Does The Fields of Bethesda have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Fields of Bethesda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Fields of Bethesda have a pool?
No, The Fields of Bethesda does not have a pool.
Does The Fields of Bethesda have accessible units?
No, The Fields of Bethesda does not have accessible units.
Does The Fields of Bethesda have units with dishwashers?
No, The Fields of Bethesda does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Fields of Bethesda have units with air conditioning?
No, The Fields of Bethesda does not have units with air conditioning.
