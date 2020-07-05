The Fields of Bethesda

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $15 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: German Sheppard, Akitas, Chow Terriers or Chow breed mixes, American, Bull Staff or Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman/Doberman Pinschers, Rottweiler, Wolf-Dog hybrid, Pitbull Terriers, Presa Canario
Parking Details: Open lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $60/month