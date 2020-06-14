Apartment List
354 Apartments for rent in Chevy Chase, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chevy Chase renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
29 Units Available
North Park
4615 N Park Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,756
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
1500 sqft
Gorgeous apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-suite laundry and patio/balcony. Great location, just minutes from the middle of Old Town and downtown Washington, D.C. Near Mount Vernon Trail and National Harbor.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
$
23 Units Available
Wisconsin Place
4440 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$2,078
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,986
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,888
1105 sqft
Great location in Friendship Heights between Chevy Chase and Mazza Gallerie. Select from studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with open kitchens, huge closets and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
$
25 Units Available
4701 Willard
4701 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,860
818 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
1567 sqft
City living with a luxury atmosphere. Units offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and enclosed glass sunrooms with spectacular views of the National Cathedral. Near Friendship Heights Metro and Whole Foods and U.S. Embassies.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
22 Units Available
The Highlands of Chevy Chase
5480 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,615
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,969
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe, air conditioned apartments located in the heart of the Friendship Heights section of Chevy Chase, MD. A quick commute to Washington, D.C. and just minutes from Bethesda, Rockville and Silver Spring.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
9 Units Available
Chase Manor
3710 Manor Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1350 sqft
Chase Manor is located in the heart of Chevy Chase, just minutes from the Capital Beltway and the Washington, D.C. border.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Chevy Chase
1 Unit Available
7206 OAKRIDGE AVENUE
7206 Oakridge Avenue, Chevy Chase, MD
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2228 sqft
Entire home renovated in 2017 in the Town of Chevy Chase. Hardwood floors throughout main and upper level. New kitchen, stainless steel appliances. The living room is equipped with a fireplace and sunroom.
Results within 1 mile of Chevy Chase
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
15 Units Available
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,187
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,551
1456 sqft
At the corner of Norfolk and Fairmont Avenues, 7770 Norfolk is centrally located in Bethesda’s sought after Woodmont Triangle.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
$
11 Units Available
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,774
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,822
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1110 sqft
Can't beat this location close to Capital Crescent Trail, Bethesda Metro Station and easy access to downtown D.C. Bright, roomy apartments with hardwood floors and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
9 Units Available
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,014
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,136
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,316
1258 sqft
Perfect spot to live in the heart of Bethesda next to the Bethesda Theater. Stylish apartments with elegant amenities like granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and relaxing courtyard.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,990
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1146 sqft
Conveniently located near Bethesda Metro stop and just blocks from retail and restaurants. Walk score of 96. Oversized terraces, hardwood flooring and modern kitchens with quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
13 Units Available
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$3,305
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,441
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,230
1357 sqft
Located just off Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda's most desirable location. Food, nightlife and shopping nearby. 24-hour gym, yoga and cool clubhouse for all tenants. Convenient key fob access for easy and safe entry.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
10 Units Available
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,730
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1180 sqft
Spacious layouts with rooftop pool, balconies, hardwood floors and spacious closets. Walking distance to Metrorail station. Fitness center, covered parking and lounge with free Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,948
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,909
1176 sqft
Luxurious living in the heart of downtown Bethesda. Amazing kitchens with upscale details, giant closets and in-unit washer and dryer. Private parking in garage and gorgeous rooftop garden terrace for residents.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
11 Units Available
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,008
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,128
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,815
1467 sqft
Modern layouts featuring designer lighting, wood plank flooring and stone-tiled spa showers. State-of-the-art kitchens with white quartz and granite countertops, paneled appliances and glass backsplashes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,865
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,620
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,170
1444 sqft
Live in the heart of downtown, tucked away yet steps from it all — grocery essentials at the Bethesda Farmer’s Market, Giant, Trader Joe’s, independent films at Bethesda Row Cinema, spin sessions at SoulCycle, and happy hour at Mon Ami Gabi.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
15 Units Available
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,054
1091 sqft
Conveniently located within a retail and restaurant town center. Community amenities include rooftop deck with pool and scenic views, club room with bar and rooftop terrace with fire pit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
22 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,048
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
1128 sqft
Beautiful residential building in downtown Bethesda with a rooftop pool and clubhouse. Apartments can be furnished and feature amenities like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
23 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,222
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,240
1288 sqft
Due to the Coronavirus, please know that the well-being of our associates and residents is our number one priority. In light of the recent CDC recommendations and government orders, we are taking precautions to optimize safety for everyone.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5500 Friendship Blvd 1008N
5500 Friendship Boulevard, Friendship Heights Village, MD
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1245 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Chevy Chase/Friendship Heights with balcony and parking - Gorgeous City Condo with Sunny Panoramic Views of the Park, City Skyline and the entire Friendship Heights/Chevy Chase landscape.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
4801 Fairmont Ave
4801 Fairmont Avenue, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,100
659 sqft
Large, bright and beautifully done 1BR/1BA with a parking spaces is Minutes to downtown Bethesda, Instant access to the Capital Beltway, 270 and 355 , Directly across from Metro, walking distance to NIH.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
3309 Camalier Drive
3309 Camalier Drive, Montgomery County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2300 sqft
Charming and updated 4BR/3.5BA colonial house in Chevy Chase! Enjoy the large living room part of the addition with a cozy fireplace, a comfortable kitchen, separated dining room and a half bath on the first level.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
4808 MOORLAND LANE
4808 Moorland Lane, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
870 sqft
Spacious renovated 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit with double balcony and 1 parking space. Laundry in-unit, hardwood floors, plenty of closet space and storage. Steps from the Bethesda Metro, restaurants, and shops.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
4901 HAMPDEN LN #PH-704
4901 Hampden Lane, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
EXCITING OPPORTUNITY to lease this brand new 2 bedroom + den condominium with 2676 sf on the penthouse level in The Lauren, located in the HEART of downtown Bethesda! First time offered for lease - this condo has an incredible, private 1300 sf

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
4817 CHEVY CHASE BOULEVARD
4817 Chevy Chase Boulevard, Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$6,250
3612 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, location, location! This is the luxurious rental you've been looking for! Two redline metro stations nearby (Bethesda & Friendship Heights).
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Chevy Chase, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chevy Chase renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

