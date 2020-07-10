/
apartments with washer dryer
279 Apartments for rent in Chevy Chase, MD with washer-dryer
Wisconsin Place
4440 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,797
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,039
1105 sqft
Great location in Friendship Heights between Chevy Chase and Mazza Gallerie. Select from studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with open kitchens, huge closets and private balconies.
The Lindley
3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,700
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover The Lindley, a refined collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at Chevy Chase Lake. With two different finish options, sweeping views and optional private balconies, the apartments are approachable yet exceptional.
North Park
4615 N Park Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,721
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,656
1500 sqft
Gorgeous apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-suite laundry and patio/balcony. Great location, just minutes from the middle of Old Town and downtown Washington, D.C. Near Mount Vernon Trail and National Harbor.
Chase Manor
3710 Manor Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1350 sqft
Chase Manor is located in the heart of Chevy Chase, just minutes from the Capital Beltway and the Washington, D.C. border. Choose from pet-friendly townhouse layouts that feature oversized closets, in-home washer and dryers or private outdoor spaces.
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,193
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,271
1176 sqft
Luxurious living in the heart of downtown Bethesda. Amazing kitchens with upscale details, giant closets and in-unit washer and dryer. Private parking in garage and gorgeous rooftop garden terrace for residents.
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,738
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,278
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,156
1128 sqft
Beautiful residential building in downtown Bethesda with a rooftop pool and clubhouse. Apartments can be furnished and feature amenities like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,322
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,426
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,070
1244 sqft
Perfect Battery Lane location next door to NIH and Walter Reed Medical Center. Open, spacious layouts and in-unit laundry along with fireplaces and classy kitchens. Community features coffee bar, courtyard and sparkling pool.
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,307
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,825
1467 sqft
Modern layouts featuring designer lighting, wood plank flooring and stone-tiled spa showers. State-of-the-art kitchens with white quartz and granite countertops, paneled appliances and glass backsplashes.
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$3,092
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,133
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,848
1357 sqft
Located just off Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda's most desirable location. Food, nightlife and shopping nearby. 24-hour gym, yoga and cool clubhouse for all tenants. Convenient key fob access for easy and safe entry.
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,624
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,777
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1110 sqft
Can't beat this location close to Capital Crescent Trail, Bethesda Metro Station and easy access to downtown D.C. Bright, roomy apartments with hardwood floors and huge closets.
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,753
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,862
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1015 sqft
Prime Arlington North location just a block from the Metro with easy access to I-495. Great shopping and restaurants nearby. Community features business center, pool and sauna. Some apartments come beautifully furnished.
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,812
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,058
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,444
1258 sqft
Perfect spot to live in the heart of Bethesda next to the Bethesda Theater. Stylish apartments with elegant amenities like granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and relaxing courtyard.
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,255
1146 sqft
Conveniently located near Bethesda Metro stop and just blocks from retail and restaurants. Walk score of 96. Oversized terraces, hardwood flooring and modern kitchens with quartz countertops.
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,144
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,272
1288 sqft
Now is the time - schedule your apartment tour today! Join us for a VIRTUAL TOUR using FaceTime or Skype, or choose an IN PERSON TOUR following CDC guidelines (with mask and social distancing).
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,890
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,801
1456 sqft
At the corner of Norfolk and Fairmont Avenues, 7770 Norfolk is centrally located in Bethesda’s sought after Woodmont Triangle.
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,385
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,540
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,690
1444 sqft
Live in the heart of downtown, tucked away yet steps from it all — grocery essentials at the Bethesda Farmer’s Market, Giant, Trader Joe’s, independent films at Bethesda Row Cinema, spin sessions at SoulCycle, and happy hour at Mon Ami Gabi.
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,220
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,009
1272 sqft
Gorgeous luxury apartment complex in walking distance of dining, shopping and entertainment. Apartments feature kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony with views of the city.
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,810
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,054
1091 sqft
Conveniently located within a retail and restaurant town center. Community amenities include rooftop deck with pool and scenic views, club room with bar and rooftop terrace with fire pit.
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,708
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,168
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,798
1225 sqft
A short drive from Highway 187 and close to I-495. Apartments have a designer kitchen with appliances, granite vanities, spacious closets and Dornbracht plumbing fixtures. Community offers a concierge service and private parking.
Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,059
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,099
1091 sqft
Luxury community with access to art galleries, nearly 200 restaurants, parks, retail and cultural centers. Modern amenities include stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Spa-like bathrooms and pet spa.
4300 Kentbury Dr.
4300 Kentbury Drive, Montgomery County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1700 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Bethesda Home w Lovely Backyard, Screened-in Porch, Off Street Parking, And More! - Located in the desirous Meadowbrook Village neighborhood of Bethesda, this renovated three bedroom, one and one half bath single family home is
4528 WINDSOR LN
4528 Windsor Lane, Montgomery County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Cozy Bungalow in Bethesda about 1 mile from Bethesda metro, Wood floors throughout, 2 bedrooms 1 full bath. Nice kitchen with side entrance. Gas cooking, Washer and dryer in unit. Nice backyard. Off street Parking with driveway.
3555 HAMLET PL #303
3555 Hamlet Place, Montgomery County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
Beautifully updated 3 level townhouse, in a highly sought after and desirable Chevy Chase enclave, with very easy access to the Capitol beltway, I-270, Capitol Crescent Trail, shopping, restaurants and downtown Bethesda.
4510 MAPLE AVENUE
4510 Maple Avenue, Montgomery County, MD
6 Bedrooms
$7,500
4649 sqft
Like new Arts & Crafts style home with four finished levels. Some features include a semi-open layout with kitchen, breakfast area, family room, living room, dining room, and foyer.
