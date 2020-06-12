/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:15 PM
233 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chevy Chase, MD
29 Units Available
North Park
4615 N Park Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
1500 sqft
Gorgeous apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-suite laundry and patio/balcony. Great location, just minutes from the middle of Old Town and downtown Washington, D.C. Near Mount Vernon Trail and National Harbor.
25 Units Available
Wisconsin Place
4440 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,884
1105 sqft
Great location in Friendship Heights between Chevy Chase and Mazza Gallerie. Select from studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with open kitchens, huge closets and private balconies.
59 Units Available
The Lindley
3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1082 sqft
Discover The Lindley, a refined collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at Chevy Chase Lake. With two different finish options, sweeping views and optional private balconies, the apartments are approachable yet exceptional.
24 Units Available
4701 Willard
4701 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,528
1567 sqft
City living with a luxury atmosphere. Units offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and enclosed glass sunrooms with spectacular views of the National Cathedral. Near Friendship Heights Metro and Whole Foods and U.S. Embassies.
16 Units Available
The Fields of Bethesda
5079 Bradley Boulevard, Chevy Chase, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
756 sqft
Embrace comfortable living at The Fields of Bethesda Apartments. Nestled in the heart of Chevy Chase, mere steps away from the vibrant Bethesda Row shopping district, our community brings a world of convenience to your door.
11 Units Available
Chase Manor
3710 Manor Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,893
1125 sqft
Chase Manor is located in the heart of Chevy Chase, just minutes from the Capital Beltway and the Washington, D.C. border.
3 Units Available
Round Hill Apartments of Chevy Chase
8584 Freyman Dr, Chevy Chase, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
810 sqft
This serene, pet friendly apartment community is nestled next to the Capital Crescent Trail in Rock Creek Park. Our residents enjoy living in the excellent Montgomery County school district while being conveniently located close to work and shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Chevy Chase
11 Units Available
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
1258 sqft
Perfect spot to live in the heart of Bethesda next to the Bethesda Theater. Stylish apartments with elegant amenities like granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and relaxing courtyard.
10 Units Available
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1180 sqft
Spacious layouts with rooftop pool, balconies, hardwood floors and spacious closets. Walking distance to Metrorail station. Fitness center, covered parking and lounge with free Wi-Fi.
13 Units Available
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1110 sqft
Can't beat this location close to Capital Crescent Trail, Bethesda Metro Station and easy access to downtown D.C. Bright, roomy apartments with hardwood floors and huge closets.
12 Units Available
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,552
1015 sqft
Prime Arlington North location just a block from the Metro with easy access to I-495. Great shopping and restaurants nearby. Community features business center, pool and sauna. Some apartments come beautifully furnished.
13 Units Available
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,909
1176 sqft
Luxurious living in the heart of downtown Bethesda. Amazing kitchens with upscale details, giant closets and in-unit washer and dryer. Private parking in garage and gorgeous rooftop garden terrace for residents.
34 Units Available
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,577
1244 sqft
Perfect Battery Lane location next door to NIH and Walter Reed Medical Center. Open, spacious layouts and in-unit laundry along with fireplaces and classy kitchens. Community features coffee bar, courtyard and sparkling pool.
10 Units Available
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1146 sqft
Conveniently located near Bethesda Metro stop and just blocks from retail and restaurants. Walk score of 96. Oversized terraces, hardwood flooring and modern kitchens with quartz countertops.
11 Units Available
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$4,620
1089 sqft
Live in the heart of downtown, tucked away yet steps from it all — grocery essentials at the Bethesda Farmer’s Market, Giant, Trader Joe’s, independent films at Bethesda Row Cinema, spin sessions at SoulCycle, and happy hour at Mon Ami Gabi.
15 Units Available
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,054
1091 sqft
Conveniently located within a retail and restaurant town center. Community amenities include rooftop deck with pool and scenic views, club room with bar and rooftop terrace with fire pit.
13 Units Available
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,442
1074 sqft
Located just off Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda's most desirable location. Food, nightlife and shopping nearby. 24-hour gym, yoga and cool clubhouse for all tenants. Convenient key fob access for easy and safe entry.
9 Units Available
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,798
1225 sqft
A short drive from Highway 187 and close to I-495. Apartments have a designer kitchen with appliances, granite vanities, spacious closets and Dornbracht plumbing fixtures. Community offers a concierge service and private parking.
22 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
1128 sqft
Beautiful residential building in downtown Bethesda with a rooftop pool and clubhouse. Apartments can be furnished and feature amenities like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
12 Units Available
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,815
1467 sqft
Modern layouts featuring designer lighting, wood plank flooring and stone-tiled spa showers. State-of-the-art kitchens with white quartz and granite countertops, paneled appliances and glass backsplashes.
8 Units Available
Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,099
1091 sqft
Luxury community with access to art galleries, nearly 200 restaurants, parks, retail and cultural centers. Modern amenities include stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Spa-like bathrooms and pet spa.
11 Units Available
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1272 sqft
Gorgeous luxury apartment complex in walking distance of dining, shopping and entertainment. Apartments feature kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony with views of the city.
15 Units Available
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,551
1456 sqft
At the corner of Norfolk and Fairmont Avenues, 7770 Norfolk is centrally located in Bethesda’s sought after Woodmont Triangle.
23 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$4,240
1288 sqft
Due to the Coronavirus, please know that the well-being of our associates and residents is our number one priority. In light of the recent CDC recommendations and government orders, we are taking precautions to optimize safety for everyone.
