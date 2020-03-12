7206 OAKRIDGE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Entire home renovated in 2017 in the Town of Chevy Chase. Hardwood floors throughout main and upper level. New kitchen, stainless steel appliances. The living room is equipped with a fireplace and sunroom. The family room is open to the kitchen with vaulted ceilings, biofuel fireplace and walks out to the patio. Upper level hosts 2 bedrooms, an office/sitting area, plus a large Master bedroom with balcony, double vanity, walk-in closet, sep. toilet, glass shower. There is a lower level bedroom, bath, laundry room and walk out basement. Beautifully landscaped and ready for move in on August 1, 2020. The property is currently occupied and photos are from 2017.