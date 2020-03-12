All apartments in Chevy Chase
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:45 PM

7206 OAKRIDGE AVENUE

7206 Oakridge Avenue · (202) 491-1275
Location

7206 Oakridge Avenue, Chevy Chase, MD 20815
Chevy Chase

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2228 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Entire home renovated in 2017 in the Town of Chevy Chase. Hardwood floors throughout main and upper level. New kitchen, stainless steel appliances. The living room is equipped with a fireplace and sunroom. The family room is open to the kitchen with vaulted ceilings, biofuel fireplace and walks out to the patio. Upper level hosts 2 bedrooms, an office/sitting area, plus a large Master bedroom with balcony, double vanity, walk-in closet, sep. toilet, glass shower. There is a lower level bedroom, bath, laundry room and walk out basement. Beautifully landscaped and ready for move in on August 1, 2020. The property is currently occupied and photos are from 2017.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7206 OAKRIDGE AVENUE have any available units?
7206 OAKRIDGE AVENUE has a unit available for $6,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7206 OAKRIDGE AVENUE have?
Some of 7206 OAKRIDGE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7206 OAKRIDGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7206 OAKRIDGE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7206 OAKRIDGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7206 OAKRIDGE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chevy Chase.
Does 7206 OAKRIDGE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 7206 OAKRIDGE AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 7206 OAKRIDGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7206 OAKRIDGE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7206 OAKRIDGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7206 OAKRIDGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7206 OAKRIDGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7206 OAKRIDGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7206 OAKRIDGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7206 OAKRIDGE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7206 OAKRIDGE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7206 OAKRIDGE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
