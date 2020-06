Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Chevy Chase Village Cape 4BR 3.5 BA. LR with FP and built in bookcases. Freshly painted interior and exterior, new carpet in basement, updated kitchen. MBR with walk in closet and MB. Two additional BR with great storage. Sun room leads to deck with arbor and lovely yard. Lower level BR, BA and living room with fireplace. Separate Laundry room and additional storage. Driveway and Garage.