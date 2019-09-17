3904 FRANKLIN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

A rare rental opportunity in sought-after Rock Creek Hills. 3+ bedrooms and 3.5 updated baths.Fully finished basement with plenty of storage full bath and additional guroom. Plenty of space for entertaining inside and out on the patio. Updated kitchen with island opens into family room with cathedral ceiling and sliders to patio. Two car garage w/remotes and inside entrance. Half block to Metro Bus or Ride-on. Close to NIH, Metro, Capital Beltway and historic downtown Kensington. One year lease with option to renew. Ready for start of school.