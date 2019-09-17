All apartments in Chevy Chase View
3904 FRANKLIN STREET
Last updated September 17 2019

3904 FRANKLIN STREET

3904 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

3904 Franklin Street, Chevy Chase View, MD 20895
Chevy Chase View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
A rare rental opportunity in sought-after Rock Creek Hills. 3+ bedrooms and 3.5 updated baths.Fully finished basement with plenty of storage full bath and additional guroom. Plenty of space for entertaining inside and out on the patio. Updated kitchen with island opens into family room with cathedral ceiling and sliders to patio. Two car garage w/remotes and inside entrance. Half block to Metro Bus or Ride-on. Close to NIH, Metro, Capital Beltway and historic downtown Kensington. One year lease with option to renew. Ready for start of school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3904 FRANKLIN STREET have any available units?
3904 FRANKLIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chevy Chase View, MD.
What amenities does 3904 FRANKLIN STREET have?
Some of 3904 FRANKLIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3904 FRANKLIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3904 FRANKLIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 FRANKLIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3904 FRANKLIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chevy Chase View.
Does 3904 FRANKLIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3904 FRANKLIN STREET offers parking.
Does 3904 FRANKLIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3904 FRANKLIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 FRANKLIN STREET have a pool?
No, 3904 FRANKLIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3904 FRANKLIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 3904 FRANKLIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 FRANKLIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3904 FRANKLIN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3904 FRANKLIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3904 FRANKLIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
