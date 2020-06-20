6319 Jason St

Amenities
English 1 bedroom basement apartment - Property Id: 112813
Looking for a mature professional or family to occupy this unfurnished English 1 bedroom basement rental. This rental is located in Cheverly, Maryland's charming neighborhood just minutes from DC and walking distance to Cheverly metro. All amenities include all utilities, on-street parking, private entrance, bathroom, family size washer/dryer and kitchenette with convection oven. This clean, comfortable, smoke and pet free environment is available June 6, 2020. The monthly cost is $1,500.00 and security deposit is $750.00. For more detail information please contact me at: claudean.robinson@gmail.com. Thank you for your interest.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112813
Property Id 112813
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5798545)