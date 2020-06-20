All apartments in Cheverly
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

6319 Jason St

6319 Jason Street · (240) 704-4188
Location

6319 Jason Street, Cheverly, MD 20785
Cheverly

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
English 1 bedroom basement apartment - Property Id: 112813

Looking for a mature professional or family to occupy this unfurnished English 1 bedroom basement rental. This rental is located in Cheverly, Maryland's charming neighborhood just minutes from DC and walking distance to Cheverly metro. All amenities include all utilities, on-street parking, private entrance, bathroom, family size washer/dryer and kitchenette with convection oven. This clean, comfortable, smoke and pet free environment is available June 6, 2020. The monthly cost is $1,500.00 and security deposit is $750.00. For more detail information please contact me at: claudean.robinson@gmail.com. Thank you for your interest.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112813
Property Id 112813

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5798545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6319 Jason St have any available units?
6319 Jason St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6319 Jason St have?
Some of 6319 Jason St's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6319 Jason St currently offering any rent specials?
6319 Jason St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6319 Jason St pet-friendly?
No, 6319 Jason St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheverly.
Does 6319 Jason St offer parking?
No, 6319 Jason St does not offer parking.
Does 6319 Jason St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6319 Jason St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6319 Jason St have a pool?
No, 6319 Jason St does not have a pool.
Does 6319 Jason St have accessible units?
No, 6319 Jason St does not have accessible units.
Does 6319 Jason St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6319 Jason St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6319 Jason St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6319 Jason St does not have units with air conditioning.
