All apartments in Cheverly
Find more places like 6016 HAWTHORNE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cheverly, MD
/
6016 HAWTHORNE STREET
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:34 AM

6016 HAWTHORNE STREET

6016 Hawthorne Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cheverly
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6016 Hawthorne Street, Cheverly, MD 20785
Cheverly

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Price Improvement! Available September 1st, 2019. Welcome to Cheverly, a quaint & historic community, surrounded by modern comforts and conveniences. THIS IS A GREAT LOCATION - approximately one mile from the DC line, plus near major commuter routes including the B/W Parkway, Route 50, and Interstate 495/95. The Cheverly Metro Station (Orange Line) is also about one-mile from the property. This cozy 3BD, 2BA, cape-cod style home has a total of 2,000 sq ft. The main level features a semi-open floorplan and includes living room, dining room, updated kitchen, one bedroom + one full bathroom. The upper level houses two bedrooms, a full bathroom, plus lots of storage space. The lower level hosts a spacious family room, bonus space for possible 4th bedroom, and laundry/storage room. There is a patio area off the kitchen which leads to the back yard where there is plenty of space for recreation and entertainment. Lawn service included with rent. Fireplace for decorative purposes only and use will be prohibited. Pets on a case-by-case basis. More Photos Coming Soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6016 HAWTHORNE STREET have any available units?
6016 HAWTHORNE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheverly, MD.
What amenities does 6016 HAWTHORNE STREET have?
Some of 6016 HAWTHORNE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6016 HAWTHORNE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6016 HAWTHORNE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6016 HAWTHORNE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 6016 HAWTHORNE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 6016 HAWTHORNE STREET offer parking?
No, 6016 HAWTHORNE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6016 HAWTHORNE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6016 HAWTHORNE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6016 HAWTHORNE STREET have a pool?
No, 6016 HAWTHORNE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6016 HAWTHORNE STREET have accessible units?
No, 6016 HAWTHORNE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6016 HAWTHORNE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 6016 HAWTHORNE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6016 HAWTHORNE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6016 HAWTHORNE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd
Cheverly, MD 20785

Similar Pages

Cheverly 2 BedroomsCheverly 3 Bedrooms
Cheverly Apartments with ParkingCheverly Dog Friendly Apartments
Cheverly Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MD
Glenarden, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDLake Barcroft, VASeverna Park, MDMount Vernon, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia