6016 HAWTHORNE STREET

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Price Improvement! Available September 1st, 2019. Welcome to Cheverly, a quaint & historic community, surrounded by modern comforts and conveniences. THIS IS A GREAT LOCATION - approximately one mile from the DC line, plus near major commuter routes including the B/W Parkway, Route 50, and Interstate 495/95. The Cheverly Metro Station (Orange Line) is also about one-mile from the property. This cozy 3BD, 2BA, cape-cod style home has a total of 2,000 sq ft. The main level features a semi-open floorplan and includes living room, dining room, updated kitchen, one bedroom + one full bathroom. The upper level houses two bedrooms, a full bathroom, plus lots of storage space. The lower level hosts a spacious family room, bonus space for possible 4th bedroom, and laundry/storage room. There is a patio area off the kitchen which leads to the back yard where there is plenty of space for recreation and entertainment. Lawn service included with rent. Fireplace for decorative purposes only and use will be prohibited. Pets on a case-by-case basis. More Photos Coming Soon!