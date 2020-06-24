3113 Cheverly Ave #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath single family home for rent in Cheverly available for rent now! Perfectly located for easy commutes via Metro, I-495, Rt. 50, and the BW Pkwy. Fully finished, walkout basement with full bath and brand new LTV flooring! Large backyard with deck, perfect for entertaining! Tons of curb appeal with so much charm throughout! Pets considered with a fee.

Property Highlights:

- 4 bedrooms 3 full baths

- One Bedroom and full bath on the main level

- Updated appliances

- Fully finished basement

- W/D in home

- Ceiling fans in each bedroom

- Hardwood flooring throughout



