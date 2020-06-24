All apartments in Cheverly
3113 Cheverly Ave #A
Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:11 PM

3113 Cheverly Ave #A

3113 Cheverly Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3113 Cheverly Avenue, Cheverly, MD 20785
Cheverly

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath single family home for rent in Cheverly available for rent now! Perfectly located for easy commutes via Metro, I-495, Rt. 50, and the BW Pkwy. Fully finished, walkout basement with full bath and brand new LTV flooring! Large backyard with deck, perfect for entertaining! Tons of curb appeal with so much charm throughout! Pets considered with a fee.
Property Highlights:
- 4 bedrooms 3 full baths
- One Bedroom and full bath on the main level
- Updated appliances
- Fully finished basement
- W/D in home
- Ceiling fans in each bedroom
- Hardwood flooring throughout

(RLNE5025249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3113 Cheverly Ave #A have any available units?
3113 Cheverly Ave #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheverly, MD.
What amenities does 3113 Cheverly Ave #A have?
Some of 3113 Cheverly Ave #A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3113 Cheverly Ave #A currently offering any rent specials?
3113 Cheverly Ave #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3113 Cheverly Ave #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3113 Cheverly Ave #A is pet friendly.
Does 3113 Cheverly Ave #A offer parking?
No, 3113 Cheverly Ave #A does not offer parking.
Does 3113 Cheverly Ave #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3113 Cheverly Ave #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3113 Cheverly Ave #A have a pool?
No, 3113 Cheverly Ave #A does not have a pool.
Does 3113 Cheverly Ave #A have accessible units?
No, 3113 Cheverly Ave #A does not have accessible units.
Does 3113 Cheverly Ave #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3113 Cheverly Ave #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3113 Cheverly Ave #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 3113 Cheverly Ave #A does not have units with air conditioning.
