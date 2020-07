Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This is the house you have been waiting for in Cheverly. Largest Colonial Home with close to 3,000 sq ft. on 3 finished levels. Value features like hardwood floors, updated kitchen and master bath, main level office or bedroom, enclosed glass sun room, fully finished basement, spacious living and dining rooms, short distance to metro, large back yard, and so much more. See photos!