Cheverly, MD
3009 PARKWAY
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

3009 PARKWAY

3009 Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

3009 Parkway, Cheverly, MD 20785
Cheverly

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in sought after location in Cheverly! Remodeled and upgraded! Beautifully appointed landscaping, nice hardwood floors. Cooktop stove in kitchen with lots of cabinet/counter space. Bonus addition which can be used as office! Nice patio and fenced in backyard! Walking distance to Orange Line Metro. Wonderful city park with fantastic playground within sight of the front yard. Located just one mile outside the District! Visit the nearby farmers market for goodies and treats! See photos!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 PARKWAY have any available units?
3009 PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheverly, MD.
What amenities does 3009 PARKWAY have?
Some of 3009 PARKWAY's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
3009 PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 3009 PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheverly.
Does 3009 PARKWAY offer parking?
No, 3009 PARKWAY does not offer parking.
Does 3009 PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 PARKWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 3009 PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 3009 PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 3009 PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3009 PARKWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3009 PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3009 PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
