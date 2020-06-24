3009 PARKWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities playground

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in sought after location in Cheverly! Remodeled and upgraded! Beautifully appointed landscaping, nice hardwood floors. Cooktop stove in kitchen with lots of cabinet/counter space. Bonus addition which can be used as office! Nice patio and fenced in backyard! Walking distance to Orange Line Metro. Wonderful city park with fantastic playground within sight of the front yard. Located just one mile outside the District! Visit the nearby farmers market for goodies and treats! See photos!