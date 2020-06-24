2909 Tremont Avenue

Amenities

This 500 SF studio apartment is newly renovated. Quiet, safe neighborhood, private entrance, 1 mile walk to the Cheverly metro stop, owners on premise.



Studio includes living area and kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, countertop double burner, full refrigerator. Bathroom, laundry room (stacked washer/dryer), coat closet, and walk-in closet. Radiant heat under ceramic tile floors throughout.



No smoking. Small pets are allowed for monthly fee + pet deposit. Homeowners have a small dog.



Rent is $1,150/month, utilities are $150/month (electric, gas, water/sewage & basic wifi). Three reference checks & proof of employment must accompany all applications.