Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:19 AM

2909 Tremont Avenue

2909 Tremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2909 Tremont Avenue, Cheverly, MD 20785
Cheverly

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
This 500 SF studio apartment is newly renovated. Quiet, safe neighborhood, private entrance, 1 mile walk to the Cheverly metro stop, owners on premise.

Studio includes living area and kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, countertop double burner, full refrigerator. Bathroom, laundry room (stacked washer/dryer), coat closet, and walk-in closet. Radiant heat under ceramic tile floors throughout.

No smoking. Small pets are allowed for monthly fee + pet deposit. Homeowners have a small dog.

Rent is $1,150/month, utilities are $150/month (electric, gas, water/sewage & basic wifi). Three reference checks & proof of employment must accompany all applications.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 Tremont Avenue have any available units?
2909 Tremont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheverly, MD.
What amenities does 2909 Tremont Avenue have?
Some of 2909 Tremont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 Tremont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Tremont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Tremont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2909 Tremont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2909 Tremont Avenue offer parking?
No, 2909 Tremont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2909 Tremont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2909 Tremont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Tremont Avenue have a pool?
No, 2909 Tremont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2909 Tremont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2909 Tremont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Tremont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2909 Tremont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2909 Tremont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2909 Tremont Avenue has units with air conditioning.
