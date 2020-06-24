2703 VALLEY WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This lovely brick cape cod is available for immediate occupancy. The main level features a beautiful living room with a large bay window and wood burning fireplace, an updated kitchen with granite counters, a formal dining room, and a bedroom and full bathroom. Beautiful hardwood floors run throughout the main level, and they continue up the stairs to the upper level, where there are two generously sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. The basement is partially finished, with a carpeted rec room and a huge storage room with a washer and dryer. Outside, the driveway is wide enough for two cars, and the back yard is fully fenced and has a storage shed. The minimum income required to rent this property is $81,000 per year (or BAH to cover rent if military), and a minimum TransUnion FICO credit score of 620 is required. There are no pets and no smoking allowed in this property.