2703 VALLEY WAY

Amenities
This lovely brick cape cod is available for immediate occupancy. The main level features a beautiful living room with a large bay window and wood burning fireplace, an updated kitchen with granite counters, a formal dining room, and a bedroom and full bathroom. Beautiful hardwood floors run throughout the main level, and they continue up the stairs to the upper level, where there are two generously sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. The basement is partially finished, with a carpeted rec room and a huge storage room with a washer and dryer. Outside, the driveway is wide enough for two cars, and the back yard is fully fenced and has a storage shed. The minimum income required to rent this property is $81,000 per year (or BAH to cover rent if military), and a minimum TransUnion FICO credit score of 620 is required. There are no pets and no smoking allowed in this property.