2209 PARKWAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Colonial in beautiful Cheverly neighborhood. Lots of natural light, hardwood floors throughout, spacious basement with washer/dryer and lots of storage space. Modernized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. This home boasts a custom landscaped yard, and a screened in front porch, perfect for enjoying your own personal retreat up a private driveway and entertaining; the choice is yours. Easy commute to Rt 50; close and convenient to Cheverly Metro Station and public transport, Costco, PG Hospital . Available immediately.