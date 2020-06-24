All apartments in Cheverly
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:48 AM

2209 PARKWAY

2209 Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

2209 Parkway, Cheverly, MD 20785
Cheverly

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Colonial in beautiful Cheverly neighborhood. Lots of natural light, hardwood floors throughout, spacious basement with washer/dryer and lots of storage space. Modernized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. This home boasts a custom landscaped yard, and a screened in front porch, perfect for enjoying your own personal retreat up a private driveway and entertaining; the choice is yours. Easy commute to Rt 50; close and convenient to Cheverly Metro Station and public transport, Costco, PG Hospital . Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 PARKWAY have any available units?
2209 PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheverly, MD.
What amenities does 2209 PARKWAY have?
Some of 2209 PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
2209 PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 2209 PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheverly.
Does 2209 PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 2209 PARKWAY offers parking.
Does 2209 PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2209 PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 2209 PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 2209 PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 2209 PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2209 PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2209 PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2209 PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
