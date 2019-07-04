All apartments in Chester
Chester, MD
/
5002 BRIDGEPOINTE DR
Last updated July 4 2019 at 5:15 PM

5002 BRIDGEPOINTE DR

5002 Bridgepointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5002 Bridgepointe Drive, Chester, MD 21619

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Note new price! Super nice, bright and clean townhouse located in a small development, minutes from the Bay Bridge. The large open great room has plenty of room to have a formal dining area. Two generous-sized bedrooms and bathrooms are upstairs with a bonus room that could be a den, office, or playroom. The owners have redone the HVAC duct work so that the air and heat flow is well-balanced on the first and second floors. The one-car over-sized garage has lots of room for bikes, kayaks...overflow of outdoor items! Washer/dryer are in the space at the back of the garage. The spacious deck offers a peaceful view of the pond and the fountain! There's a retractable awning for those especially bright sunny days! A storage closet is at the side of the deck. This townhouse is a cozy place to call home! Both bedrooms have been freshly painted. Available July 1st. Can make application on line $55 for credit check for everyone over 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5002 BRIDGEPOINTE DR have any available units?
5002 BRIDGEPOINTE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chester, MD.
What amenities does 5002 BRIDGEPOINTE DR have?
Some of 5002 BRIDGEPOINTE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5002 BRIDGEPOINTE DR currently offering any rent specials?
5002 BRIDGEPOINTE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5002 BRIDGEPOINTE DR pet-friendly?
No, 5002 BRIDGEPOINTE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester.
Does 5002 BRIDGEPOINTE DR offer parking?
Yes, 5002 BRIDGEPOINTE DR offers parking.
Does 5002 BRIDGEPOINTE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5002 BRIDGEPOINTE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5002 BRIDGEPOINTE DR have a pool?
No, 5002 BRIDGEPOINTE DR does not have a pool.
Does 5002 BRIDGEPOINTE DR have accessible units?
No, 5002 BRIDGEPOINTE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5002 BRIDGEPOINTE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5002 BRIDGEPOINTE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5002 BRIDGEPOINTE DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5002 BRIDGEPOINTE DR has units with air conditioning.
