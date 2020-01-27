All apartments in Chester
Find more places like 45 QUEEN NEVA COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chester, MD
/
45 QUEEN NEVA COURT
Last updated January 27 2020 at 6:26 PM

45 QUEEN NEVA COURT

45 Queen Neva Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chester
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

45 Queen Neva Court, Chester, MD 21619

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Move in Ready Townhome in the waterfront community of Queens Landing! This two bedroom three bathroom home is ready for new occupants. The main level offers a family room w/fireplace & walkout access to the rear patio, living room, 1/2 bath, laundry & kitchen. The entire home has updated flooring and is freshly painted. The community offers a waterfront walking trail, pool, fitness room, club house & a private marina with slips available for a separate fee. Additionally, the community is within walking distance to restaurants and the Kent Island Cross Island Trail. Rent includes condo association fees, parking, pool & fitness room access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 QUEEN NEVA COURT have any available units?
45 QUEEN NEVA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chester, MD.
What amenities does 45 QUEEN NEVA COURT have?
Some of 45 QUEEN NEVA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 QUEEN NEVA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
45 QUEEN NEVA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 QUEEN NEVA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 45 QUEEN NEVA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester.
Does 45 QUEEN NEVA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 45 QUEEN NEVA COURT offers parking.
Does 45 QUEEN NEVA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 QUEEN NEVA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 QUEEN NEVA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 45 QUEEN NEVA COURT has a pool.
Does 45 QUEEN NEVA COURT have accessible units?
No, 45 QUEEN NEVA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 45 QUEEN NEVA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 QUEEN NEVA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 QUEEN NEVA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 QUEEN NEVA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Chester 3 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDSummerfield, MDMitchellville, MDEaston, MDSeverna Park, MDLake Shore, MDBel Air North, MD
Westphalia, MDPrince Frederick, MDGlenn Dale, MDDrum Point, MDIlchester, MDCambridge, MDChesapeake Ranch Estates, MDBel Air, MDHavre de Grace, MDCape St. Claire, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College