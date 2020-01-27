45 QUEEN NEVA COURT

Amenities

Move in Ready Townhome in the waterfront community of Queens Landing! This two bedroom three bathroom home is ready for new occupants. The main level offers a family room w/fireplace & walkout access to the rear patio, living room, 1/2 bath, laundry & kitchen. The entire home has updated flooring and is freshly painted. The community offers a waterfront walking trail, pool, fitness room, club house & a private marina with slips available for a separate fee. Additionally, the community is within walking distance to restaurants and the Kent Island Cross Island Trail. Rent includes condo association fees, parking, pool & fitness room access.