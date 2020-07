Amenities

patio / balcony parking bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Live the Lifestyle on the Shore**Three Level Town House**Lower Level can be used for Third Bedroom/Family Room or Office**Upper Level has Two Bedrooms**Master has Private Bath**Next to Castle Marina**Walking Distance to Two Restaurants**Close to Shopping**One Patio on Lower Level**Deck off of Main Level**