Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Waterfront rental with amazing views of Cox Creek that can be enjoyed on your PRIVATE PIER!!! Great for the kayaker, canoer or paddle boarder. Great fishing, crabbing and lots of waterfowl to watch. Located within 2 miles of the Bay Bridge and only a 20 minute drive to Annapolis! No Smokers, Pets on case to case basis. Short term considered! Preview today!!!