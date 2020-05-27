184 EVELYNE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful Cape Cod located in the desirable Gibsons Grant Community. This beautiful Single Family Home offers a Master Bedroom Suite on the main level. Spacious, open kitchen with Hardwood flooring, Stainless appliances, and much more. The Family Room is cozy with lots of natural lighting , Stone Fireplace, and Hardwood flooring. The Master Bedroom Suite is spacious with wall to wall carpeting and Full Master Bath. Master Bath offers dual vanity, separate bathtub, and standing shower. The upper bedroom level has two spacious bedrooms with wall to wall carpeting and sitting areas. There is also additional finished space over the garage. This home offers lots of high-end finishes and you MUST SEE to appreciate it. You can enjoy morning coffee on the Welcoming Front Porch or sitting on the patio in the rear fenced area for privacy. NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES: Club House, Common Grounds, Picnic Area, Pier/Dock, Outdoor pool.