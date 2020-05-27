All apartments in Chester
184 EVELYNE STREET
184 EVELYNE STREET

184 Evelyne Street · No Longer Available
3 Bedrooms
Location

184 Evelyne Street, Chester, MD 21619

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Cape Cod located in the desirable Gibsons Grant Community. This beautiful Single Family Home offers a Master Bedroom Suite on the main level. Spacious, open kitchen with Hardwood flooring, Stainless appliances, and much more. The Family Room is cozy with lots of natural lighting , Stone Fireplace, and Hardwood flooring. The Master Bedroom Suite is spacious with wall to wall carpeting and Full Master Bath. Master Bath offers dual vanity, separate bathtub, and standing shower. The upper bedroom level has two spacious bedrooms with wall to wall carpeting and sitting areas. There is also additional finished space over the garage. This home offers lots of high-end finishes and you MUST SEE to appreciate it. You can enjoy morning coffee on the Welcoming Front Porch or sitting on the patio in the rear fenced area for privacy. NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES: Club House, Common Grounds, Picnic Area, Pier/Dock, Outdoor pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 EVELYNE STREET have any available units?
184 EVELYNE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chester, MD.
What amenities does 184 EVELYNE STREET have?
Some of 184 EVELYNE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 184 EVELYNE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
184 EVELYNE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 EVELYNE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 184 EVELYNE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester.
Does 184 EVELYNE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 184 EVELYNE STREET offers parking.
Does 184 EVELYNE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 184 EVELYNE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 EVELYNE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 184 EVELYNE STREET has a pool.
Does 184 EVELYNE STREET have accessible units?
No, 184 EVELYNE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 184 EVELYNE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 184 EVELYNE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 184 EVELYNE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 184 EVELYNE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

