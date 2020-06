Amenities

Beautifully well kept home in Harbor View across the street from the water has just had some very nice upgrades! Entire New Kitchen with granite, and some Stainless appliances! Laminate flooring for easy upkeep and a large back yard with 2 sheds for storage and Large rear deck off the dining area. Close to bridge and easy access to 50/301 for commuters, shopping and all local amenities. Available now.