WATERVIEWS of Cox Creek from every bedroom! Come see this unique 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Harbor View. Includes 1 car garage, with additional large storage area, updated kitchen and full bathroom, and gas fireplace. Enjoy the convenience of being minutes from Route 50, restaurants, and shopping. Panoramic water views from the master bedroom. Well and public sewer. Newer HVAC will keep energy bills at bay. Call today to schedule your appointment!