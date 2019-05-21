109 John Gibson Dr

Amenities

Completely upgraded and customized from top to bottom, this absolutely stunning home matches the quality and space that your family deserves. As if straight out of a magazine, you will love the designer paint palette, hand-scraped hardwood floors, the 3-piece stacked crown molding, and all the other luxurious features that seem to exude out of every corner of the home. Allow your inner chef to rejoice in the gourmet kitchen boasting a dual zoned wine cooler, granite counters, custom cabinets with under mount lighting, and double ovens. Never run short on space with the 3rd floor loft containing its own bedroom, bathroom and dedicated HVAC unit. The bonus room over the garage is the perfect setup for guests or teen suite, featuring a separate entrance, bathroom, HVAC, water heater and plumbing. The ultimate entertainer's paradise, enjoy playing your favorite playlists from the 8-zone Sony sound system with speakers that extend to the patio and garage. The 3 car garage comes mancave-ready with 6 overhead storage racks, work bench and industrial ceiling fans to keep things cool. The highly exclusive community of Gibsons Grant offers 55 acres of scenic wetlands with countless miles of bike/walking paths, a fishing pier, community pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Live your best life and schedule your tour today before it's gone!