8092 WINDWARD KEY DRIVE

Updated Waterfront Townhome in Chesapeake Beach! Entire first floor renovation includes new half bath, new countertops/custom cabinets, Granite counters, new ceramic tile, oversized sink and disposal. 4 level 3.5 baths, upper loft bedroom or den with wet bar. With decks on every level overlooking lagoon. Unique community with private sandy beach and pool on the water. Tennis courts to be studied by HOA, Boat slips available to purchase or rent. Home warranty offered. Close to restaurants, shopping, grocery stores, Bayfront boardwalk, library, townhall and water activities. Commuter bus to DC every week day and charter boat rentals nearby. Major stores a short 15 min drive from the beach. Come see this ~jewel of the Chesapeake~.