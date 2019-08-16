All apartments in Chesapeake Beach
Chesapeake Beach, MD
8092 WINDWARD KEY DRIVE
Last updated August 16 2019 at 2:22 PM

8092 WINDWARD KEY DRIVE

8092 Windward Key Drive · (202) 641-0299
Location

8092 Windward Key Drive, Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2566 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
pool
Updated Waterfront Townhome in Chesapeake Beach! Entire first floor renovation includes new half bath, new countertops/custom cabinets, Granite counters, new ceramic tile, oversized sink and disposal. 4 level 3.5 baths, upper loft bedroom or den with wet bar. With decks on every level overlooking lagoon. Unique community with private sandy beach and pool on the water. Tennis courts to be studied by HOA, Boat slips available to purchase or rent. Home warranty offered. Close to restaurants, shopping, grocery stores, Bayfront boardwalk, library, townhall and water activities. Commuter bus to DC every week day and charter boat rentals nearby. Major stores a short 15 min drive from the beach. Come see this ~jewel of the Chesapeake~.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8092 WINDWARD KEY DRIVE have any available units?
8092 WINDWARD KEY DRIVE has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8092 WINDWARD KEY DRIVE have?
Some of 8092 WINDWARD KEY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8092 WINDWARD KEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8092 WINDWARD KEY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8092 WINDWARD KEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8092 WINDWARD KEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesapeake Beach.
Does 8092 WINDWARD KEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8092 WINDWARD KEY DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 8092 WINDWARD KEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8092 WINDWARD KEY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8092 WINDWARD KEY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8092 WINDWARD KEY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8092 WINDWARD KEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8092 WINDWARD KEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8092 WINDWARD KEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8092 WINDWARD KEY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8092 WINDWARD KEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8092 WINDWARD KEY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
