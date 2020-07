Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 bath Rambler with large yard. Detached shed and lean to shed. If you like peace and quiet, this home has a country setting.Surrounded by trees and a private farm.This home offers a front and rear porch to sit and enjoy the surroundings. No smoking, not pets. Call today for your private showing.