new holland
15 Apartments for rent in New Holland, PA📍
431 W Main St
431 West Main Street, New Holland, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1946 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Large two-story home on .27 acres in the ELANCO School District with handicapped access.
501 W Main St Apt 1
501 West Main Street, New Holland, PA
1 Bedroom
$525
400 sqft
***AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*** 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom first-floor efficiency apartment in the ELANCO School District. Features include: Off-street parking in a lot. Heating: Electric baseboard, electric hot water.
70 Ashlea Village
70 Ashlea Village, New Holland, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1728 sqft
You will Love living in Ashlea Village, a New Holland neighborhood designed for easy carefree living that is close to everything, but far enough away to enjoy the country. There is no outdoor maintenance required on your part, it is all done for you.
Results within 1 mile of New Holland
201 Jared Way
201 Jared Way, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1550 sqft
SIngle Family Ranch Home in The Landings At Garden Spot Development - Three bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms Full Unfinished Basement with Windows Granite Countertop Cathedral/Vaulted Ceiling in Living Room Carpet/Laminate Flooring Attached 2 Car Garage
Results within 5 miles of New Holland
661 Springville Rd
661 Springville Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2472 sqft
AVAILABLE APPROXIMATELY June 1 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, beautiful, large, one-story home on 1.6 acres in the Pequea Valley School District.
1735 Division Hwy
1735 Division Highway, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1686 sqft
AVAILABLE APPROXIMATELY 7/15/20 3-4 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, older 2.5-story home on .30 acres in the ELANCO School District.
954 W MAIN STREET
954 West Main Street, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
861 sqft
$30 nonrefundable application fee required per applicant. PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE LISTING AGENT DIRECTLY. FOR INFORMATION AND SHOWINGS, PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL THE OFFICE.
242 Morgan Dr
242 Morgan Dr, Leola, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in the Conestoga Valley School District. Features include: Central air conditioning, 2 parking spaces, newer flooring and paint, central vacuum system, a patio, porch, shed, and shared yard.
Results within 10 miles of New Holland
The Bradford
25 Bradford Dr, Leola, PA
1 Bedroom
$945
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with upgraded kitchens and bathrooms, energy-efficient windows, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy the basketball court, courtyard, and playground on site. Direct access to Route 23. Close to Lancaster Country Club.
Oakview Estates
77 Foal Ct, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$910
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oakview Estates Apartments invites you to step through the doorway of your new home to a lifestyle that puts every modern convenience at your fingertips.
264 TOM AVENUE
264 Tom Avenue, Ephrata, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
264 TOM AVENUE Available 07/01/20 Ephrata Area 3 bedroom - Ephrata Area 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 1 car garage townhouse. Central air, electric heat pump. Dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator Sorry, no pets allowed.
2282 New Holland Pike
2282 New Holland Pike, Lancaster County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
The Lofts of Leola - Property Id: 130405 Luxury suites in the heart of Leola County. These modern and brand new living quarters came to life from converting an old bank barn into the impressive spaces they are today.
578 Friendship Dr
578 Friendship Dr, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1500 sqft
Pet-Friendly, cedar-sided contemporary on 1+ wooded acres in Lancaster County; Eastern Lancaster Co Schools. Open floorplan with 3 bedrooms (1 BD/1 BA on Main Level, 2 BD/1 BA on Second level).
514 Main St Apt 2
514 Main Street, Denver, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
915 sqft
AVAILABLE July 7, 2020 Large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom first floor apartment in the Cocalico School District. Features include: Decorative-only brick fireplace, a small (.09 acres) shared yard, some new paint, and side porch.
Akron
820 Main Street
820 Main Street, Akron, PA
Studio
$1,100
2500 sqft
COMMERCIAL SPACE Approximately 2500 sq. ft. lower level commercial space. Escalating clause of 3% increase per year, minimum 2 year lease to start. Currently a daycare, but other business opportunities possible. All utilities included.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In New Holland, the median rent is $526 for a studio, $627 for a 1-bedroom, $790 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,013 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in New Holland, check out our monthly New Holland Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the New Holland area include Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster Bible College, Millersville University of Pennsylvania, University of Delaware, and Alvernia University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to New Holland from include Wilmington, Lancaster, Newark, West Chester, and York.
