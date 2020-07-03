All apartments in Catonsville
5224 Old Frederick Rd
5224 Old Frederick Rd

5224 Old Frederick Road · No Longer Available
Location

5224 Old Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD 21229

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this newly renovated home located in BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. This home is fully equipped with brand new appliances, full size washer and dryer, brand new HVAC system, new wood flooring, neutral wall colors to match your furniture, fenced in yard and more! Close to shopping centers, restaurant and easy access to Rt 40 at I-695.

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Income restrictions apply
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*$25 Application fee for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5224 Old Frederick Rd have any available units?
5224 Old Frederick Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5224 Old Frederick Rd have?
Some of 5224 Old Frederick Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5224 Old Frederick Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5224 Old Frederick Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5224 Old Frederick Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5224 Old Frederick Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5224 Old Frederick Rd offer parking?
No, 5224 Old Frederick Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5224 Old Frederick Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5224 Old Frederick Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5224 Old Frederick Rd have a pool?
No, 5224 Old Frederick Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5224 Old Frederick Rd have accessible units?
No, 5224 Old Frederick Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5224 Old Frederick Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5224 Old Frederick Rd has units with dishwashers.

