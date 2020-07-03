5224 Old Frederick Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check out this newly renovated home located in BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. This home is fully equipped with brand new appliances, full size washer and dryer, brand new HVAC system, new wood flooring, neutral wall colors to match your furniture, fenced in yard and more! Close to shopping centers, restaurant and easy access to Rt 40 at I-695.



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Income restrictions apply

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*$25 Application fee for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*