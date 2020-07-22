402 N BEECHWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You'll love this 3BR/2.5BA Colonial on quiet tree-lined Beechwood Avenue in the Oak Crest Neighborhood of Catonsville! Hardwoods throughout upstairs and main level. Master Bathroom. Rear Fenced Yard perfect for play time! Partially Finished Basement with lots of storage. Detached Garage and plenty of parking in the driveway. Great Schools & Easy Access to Parks & Shopping. Pets on a case by case basis. Come see it today!