All apartments in Catonsville
Find more places like 402 N BEECHWOOD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Catonsville, MD
/
402 N BEECHWOOD AVENUE
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:00 AM

402 N BEECHWOOD AVENUE

402 North Beechwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Catonsville
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

402 North Beechwood Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You'll love this 3BR/2.5BA Colonial on quiet tree-lined Beechwood Avenue in the Oak Crest Neighborhood of Catonsville! Hardwoods throughout upstairs and main level. Master Bathroom. Rear Fenced Yard perfect for play time! Partially Finished Basement with lots of storage. Detached Garage and plenty of parking in the driveway. Great Schools & Easy Access to Parks & Shopping. Pets on a case by case basis. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 N BEECHWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
402 N BEECHWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 N BEECHWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 402 N BEECHWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 N BEECHWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
402 N BEECHWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 N BEECHWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 N BEECHWOOD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 402 N BEECHWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 402 N BEECHWOOD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 402 N BEECHWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 N BEECHWOOD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 N BEECHWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 402 N BEECHWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 402 N BEECHWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 402 N BEECHWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 402 N BEECHWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 N BEECHWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Sublet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
Shade Tree Trace
408 Shade Tree Pl
Catonsville, MD 21228
Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct
Catonsville, MD 21228
White Oaks
9 Rambling Oaks Way
Catonsville, MD 21228
Oella Mill
840 Oella Ave
Catonsville, MD 21043
Caton House
417 Wheaton Pl
Catonsville, MD 21228
Cedar Run Apartments
407 Cedar Run Pl
Catonsville, MD 21228

Similar Pages

Catonsville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCatonsville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Catonsville Apartments with BalconiesCatonsville Apartments with Parking
Catonsville Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD
Perry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-Baltimore CountyTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University