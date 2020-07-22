You'll love this 3BR/2.5BA Colonial on quiet tree-lined Beechwood Avenue in the Oak Crest Neighborhood of Catonsville! Hardwoods throughout upstairs and main level. Master Bathroom. Rear Fenced Yard perfect for play time! Partially Finished Basement with lots of storage. Detached Garage and plenty of parking in the driveway. Great Schools & Easy Access to Parks & Shopping. Pets on a case by case basis. Come see it today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 5 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 402 N BEECHWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
402 N BEECHWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.