31 WADE AVENUE

Very large, open, light-filed home with wood floors, huge kitchen, bedrooms, and closets. Smallest bedroom is 12x13. Master has ensuite and laundry on bedroom level. Available immediately. Lead-free. No lawn maintenance. Owner/agent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
