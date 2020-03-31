28 Briarwood Rd

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath spacious townhouse in Catonsville! This home features a spacious kitchen that comes with a fully functional kitchen cart. There is also a full sized washer and dryer. Main level has beautiful hardwood floors, living room/dining room combo with crown molding and archways. Lower level has a club room with back utility/laundry room with half bath. There is also a nice backyard!
Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com
(RLNE5589934)