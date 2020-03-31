All apartments in Catonsville
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

28 Briarwood Rd

28 Briarwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

28 Briarwood Road, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath spacious townhouse in Catonsville! This home features a spacious kitchen that comes with a fully functional kitchen cart. There is also a full sized washer and dryer. Main level has beautiful hardwood floors, living room/dining room combo with crown molding and archways. Lower level has a club room with back utility/laundry room with half bath. There is also a nice backyard!

Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-laurel-maryland/

(RLNE5589934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Briarwood Rd have any available units?
28 Briarwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Briarwood Rd have?
Some of 28 Briarwood Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Briarwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
28 Briarwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Briarwood Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Briarwood Rd is pet friendly.
Does 28 Briarwood Rd offer parking?
No, 28 Briarwood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 28 Briarwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 Briarwood Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Briarwood Rd have a pool?
No, 28 Briarwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 28 Briarwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 28 Briarwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Briarwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Briarwood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
