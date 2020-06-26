All apartments in Catonsville
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

213 Cherrydell Rd

213 Cherrydell Road · No Longer Available
Location

213 Cherrydell Road, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 08/21/19 Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom townhome in Catonsville boasts hardwood floors, fresh paint and an updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar. The upper level offers 3 bedrooms with a shared hall bath. A finished lower level provides new carpet and an additional full bath. Full-sized washer and dryer for added convenience.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4958742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Cherrydell Rd have any available units?
213 Cherrydell Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 Cherrydell Rd have?
Some of 213 Cherrydell Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Cherrydell Rd currently offering any rent specials?
213 Cherrydell Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Cherrydell Rd pet-friendly?
No, 213 Cherrydell Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catonsville.
Does 213 Cherrydell Rd offer parking?
No, 213 Cherrydell Rd does not offer parking.
Does 213 Cherrydell Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 Cherrydell Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Cherrydell Rd have a pool?
No, 213 Cherrydell Rd does not have a pool.
Does 213 Cherrydell Rd have accessible units?
No, 213 Cherrydell Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Cherrydell Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Cherrydell Rd has units with dishwashers.
