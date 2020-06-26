213 Cherrydell Rd

Amenities

Available 08/21/19 Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom townhome in Catonsville boasts hardwood floors, fresh paint and an updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar. The upper level offers 3 bedrooms with a shared hall bath. A finished lower level provides new carpet and an additional full bath. Full-sized washer and dryer for added convenience.



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com



