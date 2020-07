Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cute as can be and only 5 minutes from #795. This is a great location with lots of privacy. All Brick Rancher with a nice deck in front and a patio in the back. Plenty of parking and a nice yard. Updated Kitchen Cabinets, counter top and floor. Bathroom is updated with new vanity and flooring. Freshly painted and ready to move in. Please no pets and no smokers.