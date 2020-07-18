2325 FEESER RD N #3.

Amenities

Unit 3 offers 9 private office areas, unisex full bathroom, 2 entry areas - to include 2108 Sq ft. Lease includes all utilities (internet can be negotiated), parking, kitchen and bathroom use, parking, lawn care, pest control, snow removal, cleaning of common area, and possible helipad. Multiple options available - Unit 1 is for 1 space, Unit 3 is for a larger area with several offices $2600, Unit 4 offers 2,108 sqft of open space on upper level, or rent up to 9 spaces for $350/month for each office space. Everything in this building is up for negotiations as to the available space. Feel free to call for more info.