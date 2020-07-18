All apartments in Carroll County
2325 FEESER RD N #3.
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:03 AM

2325 FEESER RD N #3

2325 Feeser Road North · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2325 Feeser Road North, Carroll County, MD 21787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Unit 3 offers 9 private office areas, unisex full bathroom, 2 entry areas - to include 2108 Sq ft. Lease includes all utilities (internet can be negotiated), parking, kitchen and bathroom use, parking, lawn care, pest control, snow removal, cleaning of common area, and possible helipad. Multiple options available - Unit 1 is for 1 space, Unit 3 is for a larger area with several offices $2600, Unit 4 offers 2,108 sqft of open space on upper level, or rent up to 9 spaces for $350/month for each office space. Everything in this building is up for negotiations as to the available space. Feel free to call for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2325 FEESER RD N #3 have any available units?
2325 FEESER RD N #3 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2325 FEESER RD N #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2325 FEESER RD N #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 FEESER RD N #3 pet-friendly?
No, 2325 FEESER RD N #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carroll County.
Does 2325 FEESER RD N #3 offer parking?
Yes, 2325 FEESER RD N #3 offers parking.
Does 2325 FEESER RD N #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2325 FEESER RD N #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 FEESER RD N #3 have a pool?
No, 2325 FEESER RD N #3 does not have a pool.
Does 2325 FEESER RD N #3 have accessible units?
No, 2325 FEESER RD N #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 FEESER RD N #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2325 FEESER RD N #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2325 FEESER RD N #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2325 FEESER RD N #3 does not have units with air conditioning.

