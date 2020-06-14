Apartment List
/
MD
/
carney
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:37 PM

448 Apartments for rent in Carney, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Carney renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated December 17 at 10:31am
18 Units Available
Satyr Hill
1 Spindrift Cir, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,153
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1323 sqft
Located close to the North Plaza Shopping Center for convenient shopping and dining. Community features a gym, swimming pool and dog park. Every apartment has comfy carpeting, A/C and laundry in-unit.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
2636 PEARWOOD ROAD
2636 Pearwood Road, Carney, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
Owner Moved. Must Rent! You Will Love this House! Completely Renovated.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD
8308 Stillmeadow Road, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1206 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom townhome on a private tree-lined street.
Results within 1 mile of Carney
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
2 Units Available
Hallfield Apartments
1 Waldmann Mill Court, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Property offers residents playground, clubhouse and gym. Pet-friendly community with dog park.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8521 Kings Ridge Rd
8521 Kings Ridge Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1152 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome in Parkville! - Beautiful 3 bedroom brick townhome just off Perring Pwy in Parkville! Bright living area boasts gorgeous wood flooring throughout leading to a separate dining space perfect for entertaining.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2113 Pitney Rd
2113 Pitney Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1440 sqft
3 Bedroom Home- Parkville, MD - Call today to schedule a showing or view our virtual showing in the photos of this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home located in Parkville, MD.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2913 Manns Avenue
2913 Manns Avenue, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1112 sqft
2913 Manns Avenue Available 06/20/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom SFH in Parkville! - Spacious 2 bedroom SFH in Parkville boasting gorgeous hardwood floors throughout! Generous eat-in kitchen offers tons of storage plus access to a large rear yard perfect

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Chatterleigh
1 Unit Available
1115 PROVIDENCE ROAD
1115 Providence Road, Hampton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2582 sqft
Spacious 4 level split with 4 BR & 3 full baths.1st FL bedroom & bath. Bright spacious living room with decorative double sided fireplace adjoins large updated country kitchen with ample counter top and cabinets space.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Ridgeleigh
1 Unit Available
1803 YAKONA ROAD
1803 Yakona Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
Great find in the Ridgleigh neighborhood!! Enjoy the upcoming spring weather on your front porch or deck. Wood floors welcome you home. Separate dining room opens up to the living room and kitchen.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
34 Bernadotte Ct
34 Bernadotte Court, Perry Hall, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1320 sqft
34 Bernadotte Ct Available 04/11/20 Stylish 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Townhome in Parkville! - Stylish 3 bedroom townhome in Parkville! Gorgeous wood flooring throughout highlights an open living area and separate dining space with ample room to entertain.
Results within 5 miles of Carney
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,390
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
19 Units Available
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,064
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is in the Aero Acres area and only moments from Pulaski Highway and I-95. Residents have access to onsite laundry, playground and swimming pool. Units feature hardwood flooring and additional storage space.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
16 Units Available
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,436
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,666
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1201 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in the middle of Towson. Units feature bamboo flooring, sound-resistant construction, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Towson University and Trader Joe's.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Frankford
12 Units Available
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$930
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1101 sqft
Situated near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Floor plans have large closets, custom window coverings and patios/balconies. Outdoor living includes pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
Wentworth Woods
1401 Wentworth Avenue, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath Apt in Parkville Near Parkway Crossing Shopping Center - Great for entertaining: spacious, updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Parkville, available now. Move in ready.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
$
Lake Walker
7 Units Available
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,159
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located conveniently near the Baltimore Beltway and Towson University. Units have well-appointed kitchens with modern appliances and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly community has a courtyard for tenants to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
2 Units Available
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
930 sqft
Situated near the Baltimore Beltway, close to great shopping and Towson University. Units have luxurious features like a patio or balcony and spacious walk-in closets. Pets permitted.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
82 Units Available
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,415
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1079 sqft
Avalon Towson, located among the highly anticipated shops and restaurants of Circle East, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. These pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
107 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
24 Units Available
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green apartment community near Goucher College. Apartments feature flowing layouts with designer bathrooms and sleek kitchens. Multiple communal amenities, including a culinary lounge, game room, music practice studio, and health and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
310 Units Available
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1075 sqft
Smart, Stylish & Exclusively Grand. We are proud to welcome you to Avenue Grand; the first and only truly walkable apartment community to entertainment and nightlife in White Marsh, Maryland.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
New Northwood
6 Units Available
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
847 sqft
The Winston Apartments in Baltimore are less than a 10-minute drive from the 83. The Winston features a park-like setting with modern brick apartments that feature patios or balconies. Units are air-conditioned and updated.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
Greater Glendale-Glenmont
115 Units Available
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,019
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1519 sqft
TowsonTown Place Apartments in Towson, MD offer resort living right within the heart of Towson. Garden style and high rise 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
32 Units Available
Flats at 703
703 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,428
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
990 sqft
Nominated for BBJ 2018 Best In Real Estate Award 'Best In Show'! Located within walking distance to the area's hottest entertainment, cafes and restaurants, you'll find endless things to do! The Flats at 703 offers a perfectly measured mix of
City Guide for Carney, MD

“I would never want to live anywhere but Baltimore. You can look far and wide, but you'll never discover a stranger city with such extreme style. It's as if every eccentric in the South decided to move north, ran out of gas in Baltimore, and decided to stay.”  - John Waters

John Waters may have been speaking of Baltimore proper when he said it was his dream town, but there's no real proof he wasn't talking about the overall county. After all, Carney is a small town in Baltimore County in Maryland, so it's entirely possible! Don't believe us? Just ask one of the over 29,000 people currently living there.

Things are nice here. And we mean "expensive" nice. The cost of living in Carney is about 11 percent higher than the rest of the nation, and it’s proximity to Baltimore makes it an attractive place to live for people who work in the city but prefer a quaint, small-town life. It has an abundance of work to be found. It’s definitely not the best choice for people in search of an active entertainment and nightlife scene, but for families looking to settle down find an apartment or condo unit, it’s a great bet! Maryland is a state known for being laid back and friendly and residents love the quiet life of town mixed with the excitement nearby when they're in the mood for it.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Carney, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Carney renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Carney 1 BedroomsCarney 2 BedroomsCarney 3 BedroomsCarney Apartments with Balcony
Carney Apartments with GymCarney Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCarney Apartments with ParkingCarney Apartments with Pool
Carney Apartments with Washer-DryerCarney Dog Friendly ApartmentsCarney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MD
Aberdeen, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDWhite Marsh, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University