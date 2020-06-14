448 Apartments for rent in Carney, MD with hardwood floors
“I would never want to live anywhere but Baltimore. You can look far and wide, but you'll never discover a stranger city with such extreme style. It's as if every eccentric in the South decided to move north, ran out of gas in Baltimore, and decided to stay.” - John Waters
John Waters may have been speaking of Baltimore proper when he said it was his dream town, but there's no real proof he wasn't talking about the overall county. After all, Carney is a small town in Baltimore County in Maryland, so it's entirely possible! Don't believe us? Just ask one of the over 29,000 people currently living there.
Things are nice here. And we mean "expensive" nice. The cost of living in Carney is about 11 percent higher than the rest of the nation, and it’s proximity to Baltimore makes it an attractive place to live for people who work in the city but prefer a quaint, small-town life. It has an abundance of work to be found. It’s definitely not the best choice for people in search of an active entertainment and nightlife scene, but for families looking to settle down find an apartment or condo unit, it’s a great bet! Maryland is a state known for being laid back and friendly and residents love the quiet life of town mixed with the excitement nearby when they're in the mood for it. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Carney renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.