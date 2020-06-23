Amenities

8526 Hydra Lane Available 02/23/19 Updated 3 Bedroom in Nottingham!!! - Updated 3 bedroom townhome in Nottingham just off Dunfield Rd. The main level boasts wood floors and a fully-equipped, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The upper level offers 3 nicely sized bedrooms and a shared hall bath. The finished lower level provides additional living space as well as a full bath, washer/dryer and walkout patio to a privacy fenced yard. Community features include a playground and access to community pool.



Pets welcome on a case by cases basis.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE2740437)