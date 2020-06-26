72 Windersal Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/01/19 3 bedroom townhome in the Parkville/Carney area boasts wood flooring throughout the spacious living room, 1st-floor powder room and eat-in kitchen. A large deck off the kitchen overlooks a fully fenced yard that backs to an open area - perfect for entertaining! A finished basement offers a laundry room with full-sized washer/dryer and walk-out to the backyard. Located just off Waltham Woods with easy access to Joppa Road and I695.



Small dogs welcome with an additional deposit.



Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



(RLNE4939104)